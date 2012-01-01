☃︎ The "Cheap" Web

potato.cheap is home of the...

If we want people to make nice things for us, we have to pay for their rent and grocery bills and raw materials.

cheap ≠ sleek

I want [the Mac] to be as beautiful as possible, even if it’s inside the box. A great carpenter isn’t going to use lousy wood for the back of a cabinet, even though nobody’s going to see it. - Steve Jobs (via Walter Isaacson)

Unfortunately, the HTML source for Apple.com is not so "beautiful on the inside", but Apple engineers shouldn't be faulted for ugly HTML. Their only option was to wrap a sleek skin around shoddy materials.

HTML/CSS should evoke feelings of sculpting with digital concrete, but it feels more like building bridges with uncooked pasta. The whole digital design landscape is begging for simple markup languages that can participate in honest architecture. [I hope to finish one such language in 2024-2025! Email me if you'd like to help.]

Until we adopt simple and stable building materials, all websites will continue to look the same. Software has become too complicated to stay honest. Corporations can't expose their brick-and-wood architecture because it's actually Megablocks and sawdust underneath all that paint.

Wirth's Law threatens to make things even worse. As software rots, multinationals may become the only players capable of making websites.

But people like Bartosz Ciechanowski are forging paths to elegant futures. The source code for his mechanical watch demo is proof that honest software is viable. Each guide is erected as a giant wall of WebGL. It's beautiful, but definitely not sleek.

The World Wide Web needn't be all 3D WebGL wizardry. The websites of Patrick Colison, Edward Tufte, and Phil Gyford are thriving examples of cozy HTML cabins.

The humans are still out there. We can speak sincerely with honest tools and materials. We can stay slippy and celebrate our warts and imperfections together.

A wobbly wooden chair built by a friend beats any designer chair. We need more wobbly websites.